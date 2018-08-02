Home Sport Football

UEFA increases France midfielder Samir Nasri's doping ban to 18 months

The player was suspended for six months in February following an investigation into intravenous drip treatment he received in 2016.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri of France (File | AFP)

By Associated Press

NYON (SWITZERLAND):  Former France midfielder Samir Nasri's doping ban has been increased from six to 18 months following an appeal from UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector.

The player was suspended for six months in February following an investigation into intravenous drip treatment he received in 2016.

A Los Angeles clinic, Drip Doctors, posted a photo of Nasri on its Facebook and Twitter accounts in December 2016, saying it provided the midfielder with a drip "to help keep him hydrated and in top health during his busy soccer season."

The clinic described it as an infusion to boost the immune system.

UEFA said on Wednesday the 18-month ban for Nasri, who is currently without a club, would be backdated to start from July 2017.

At the time of his treatment, he was on loan at Spanish team Sevilla from Manchester City.

The 31-year-old Nasri, who also had a spell with Arsenal, recently had his contract terminated at Antalyaspor of Turkey.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samir Nasri nasri doping ban UEFA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century