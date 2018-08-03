Alfie Mawson joins promoted Fulham from Swansea

By AFP

LONDON: Defender Alfie Mawson joined Premier League Fulham from second-tier Swansea on a four-year deal worth a reported GBP 15 million (16.8 million euros) on Thursday.

"I'm really happy to get this over the line and join Fulham," the 24-year-old told Fulham's official website.

"I'm excited by the project going on here and the football being played last season was lovely on the eye but also effective and I can't wait to be a part of it and get going."

Fulham returned to the Premier League via the play-offs last season and have recruited heavily in the hope of staying in the top flight.

Jean Michael Seri, Maxime Le Marchand, Fabri, Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic have all penned deals with the London club.

Mawson, capped at England Under-21s level, was called up by Gareth Southgate's senior team for the first time in March but failed to make an appearance against Holland or Italy.

