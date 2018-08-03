Home Sport Football

Blasters’ loss is Pune City’s gain as Hume finds new home

Looks like FC Pune City are set to gain from the Kochi-based ISL franchise’s loss as they announced the signing of ISL’s all-time leading goalscorer Iain Hume for free on Thursday.​

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Canadian Hume is the Indian Super League’s highest-ever goalscorer

By Adwaidh Rajan
Express News Service

KOCHI: He might have been deemed surplus to requirements at Kerala Blasters FC. But it looks like FC Pune City are set to gain from the Kochi-based Indian Super League’s (ISL) franchise’s loss as they announced the signing of ISL’s all-time leading goalscorer Iain Hume for free on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was ruled out for the latter parts of the last ISL with an injury he sustained in February. he had remained in Kerala on his way to full recovery with the hope of renewing his contract with the Kerala club, but the management instead recruited forward duo of Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik, forcing the Canadian to look for a new club.

“It wasn’t a very tough decision to make, to return to the ISL and join Pune. I’ve always admired the top-class facilities at the club and the way it is professionally run,” said Hume on joining Pune. “I’ve had long chats with the club and its medical team, and I’m sure I can recover quickly and get back to doing what I do best as soon as possible,” he added.

A fan favourite in Kerala, Hume had expressed his disappointment at his former employers’ quick change of plan but sources inside the club revealed that they were getting frustrated by the striker’s injury woes. “Hume was struggling with the knee injury and the club thought it wasn’t worth risking an international spot and wages on the forward,” an official said.

Blasters management were also in favour of buying younger international stars in the form of 29-year-old Serbian forward Stojanovic and 26-year-old Slovenian Poplatnik who are also capable of playing across the front three and the midfield. Pune, on the other hand, have set a 12-14 week timeframe for Hume’s recovery and expects him to fire on all cylinders once he does so.

“Hume will continue his rehab under the supervision of our medical team and train with the team during the pre-season. He is a highly motivated athlete and we are sure that he will get back to his previous best and play an important role for us this season,” said Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel.

Hume, who has 28 goals from 59 ISL appearances across four seasons, has put pen to a contract with Pune City for the 2018-19 season at the end of which the club have an option to extend for a further year.
Hume who has had plans to set up a football academy in Kerala post-retirement added that his “relationship with (Blasters fan group) Manjappada is one that’s special and will continue.

adwaidh@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pune City Indian Super League Kerala Blasters FC Iain Hume

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release