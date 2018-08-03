Blasters’ loss is Pune City’s gain as Hume finds new home

Adwaidh Rajan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: He might have been deemed surplus to requirements at Kerala Blasters FC. But it looks like FC Pune City are set to gain from the Kochi-based Indian Super League’s (ISL) franchise’s loss as they announced the signing of ISL’s all-time leading goalscorer Iain Hume for free on Thursday.

The 34-year-old was ruled out for the latter parts of the last ISL with an injury he sustained in February. he had remained in Kerala on his way to full recovery with the hope of renewing his contract with the Kerala club, but the management instead recruited forward duo of Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik, forcing the Canadian to look for a new club.

“It wasn’t a very tough decision to make, to return to the ISL and join Pune. I’ve always admired the top-class facilities at the club and the way it is professionally run,” said Hume on joining Pune. “I’ve had long chats with the club and its medical team, and I’m sure I can recover quickly and get back to doing what I do best as soon as possible,” he added.

A fan favourite in Kerala, Hume had expressed his disappointment at his former employers’ quick change of plan but sources inside the club revealed that they were getting frustrated by the striker’s injury woes. “Hume was struggling with the knee injury and the club thought it wasn’t worth risking an international spot and wages on the forward,” an official said.

Blasters management were also in favour of buying younger international stars in the form of 29-year-old Serbian forward Stojanovic and 26-year-old Slovenian Poplatnik who are also capable of playing across the front three and the midfield. Pune, on the other hand, have set a 12-14 week timeframe for Hume’s recovery and expects him to fire on all cylinders once he does so.

“Hume will continue his rehab under the supervision of our medical team and train with the team during the pre-season. He is a highly motivated athlete and we are sure that he will get back to his previous best and play an important role for us this season,” said Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel.

Hume, who has 28 goals from 59 ISL appearances across four seasons, has put pen to a contract with Pune City for the 2018-19 season at the end of which the club have an option to extend for a further year.

Hume who has had plans to set up a football academy in Kerala post-retirement added that his “relationship with (Blasters fan group) Manjappada is one that’s special and will continue.

