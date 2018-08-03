Home Sport Football

Chelsea great Frank Lampard ready for wild Championship ride with Derby

Lampard, who signed a three-year contract in May with Derby having ended his illustrious playing career with New York City, will have his work cut out.

Published: 03rd August 2018 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Derby County gaffer Frank Lampard (File | AP)

By Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea great Frank Lampard could hardly have chosen a tougher entry route into a managerial career he hopes will one day rival his playing days -- the English Championship.

Lampard will take charge of Derby County for the first time in a competitive game on Friday when his side travel to Reading -- the first of 526 matches involving 24 clubs in England's second tier.

Many of them, including Derby, will harbour genuine hopes of returning to the promised land of the Premier League.

With only two automatic promotion places on offer and another escape route offered through a four-team playoff, the Championship has become one of the most gruelling and unpredictable leagues in Europe.

It truly is a survival of the fittest.

Lampard, who signed a three-year contract in May having ended his illustrious playing career with New York City, will have his work cut out.

Derby finished sixth last season under Gary Rowett, falling in the playoff semi-finals to Fulham.

Achieving a similar position would be an impressive achievement for Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer.

Not only will Derby have to contend with the three clubs relegated from the Premier League with lucrative parachute payments -- Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City -- there are a host of other clubs like local rivals Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Aston Villa all desperate to get back to where they feel they belong.

"I am under no illusions, I know I will be judged on results, style of play," the 40-year-old Lampard told Sky Sports.

"With 46 games in 40 weeks, the judgement will come in thick and fast."

It is 10 years since former English champions Derby were in the Premier League -- one of the reasons Lampard said he was persuaded to take the job.

"It was sold to me, and it wasn't a hard sell because of the size of the club," he said.

"I know that it has been 10 years outside of the Premier League, but when I actually first drove to Derby I was struck by the passion and intensity of the fan-base in this city, what it means to every fan here."

"Of course promotion is the target, every club in the Championship has the same target. But we will go step-by-step. We want to maximise everything out of the team."

Lampard will soon discover the intense rivalry with Nottingham Forest who have not been in the top flight since 1999 but who are being tipped as promotion favourites this season.

Forest, bankrolled by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, have spent 25 million pounds ($33 million) on players in the close season including midfielder Joao Carvalho and winger Diogo Goncalves, both signed from Benfica.

Stoke, now managed by Rowett, signalled their intention make an immediate return to the top flight by signing Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town for 12 million pounds after snapping up Ireland international James McClean from West Brom.

Whatever lies in store for Derby, Lampard will receive a priceless managerial education as he vies with the likes of vastly-experienced bosses such as Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis, Villa's Steve Bruce, Steve McLaren at Queens Park Rangers and Marcelo Bielsa, who is the latest to try and revive Leeds United.

"It is imprudent to promise something that you can't be totally certain of," former Argentina national coach Bielsa said when taking over at Leeds in June.

"But at the same time it would be impossible not to be dreaming about taking Leeds back to the Premier League."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chelsea Frank Lampard Derby English Premier League English Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release