Crystal Palace sign German midfielder Max Meyer

By IANS

LONDON: English top-division football club Crystal Palace has completed the signing of German midfielder Max Meyer, who has agreed to a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old becomes Crystal Palace's third summer arrival following Vicente Guaita's capture last month and Cheikhou Kouyate's switch from West Ham United. Meyer will wear the number 7 shirt, the south London club announced on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meyer was a free agent following the expiration of his Schalke 04 contract, where he had progressed through their youth ranks to make 192 appearances for the German side, including three UEFA Champions League campaigns.

During that time he netted 22 goals and provided 24 assists for the Ruhr club, helping them to finish runners-up in last season's Bundesliga.

Speaking about his move, Meyer said: "I feel really good and I'm happy to be here. I can't wait to start training with the team and I hope I'll have a good season.

"I'm proud to be here and I hope I can make the next step in my career. I want to give my best and I think we can have a good season -- maybe better than the last.

"I played at Selhurst Park last season for Schalke and the atmosphere was perfect, and I can't wait to experience the atmosphere for a Premier League game."

At the international level the central midfielder has thrived, helping his nation win a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

He made his national team debut in 2014 and has gone on to win four caps, scoring his maiden international goal against Finland in August 2016.