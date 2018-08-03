ISL: Midfielder Shirodkar extends stay with FC Goa

By IANS

PANJIM: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa on Friday announced the extension of midfielder Pratesh Shirodkar's stay with the club.

This is the diminutive midfielder's third stint with the Gaurs having joined from Mumbai City FC in 2016, according to the statement.

The 29-year-old brings a lot of experience to the Goan outfit and adds plenty of steel to an already powerful midfield consisting of the likes of Edu Bedia, Ahmed Jahouh and Lenny Rodrigues.

The Calangute-born midfielder began his youth career at SESA Football Academy before signing a professional contract with Sporting Clube de Goa in 2012.

In 2015, Mumbai City FC brought him into their squad where he went on to make seven appearances for the Islanders before returning to Goa to represent the Gaurs the following season.

"I am very happy to sign another contract with FC Goa and am really looking forward to the new season", said Pratesh.

"I believe we have a very strong team this year and I am extremely excited to be a part of it," he added.