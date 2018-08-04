Home Sport Football

Alex Iwobi signs new long-term Arsenal deal

Midfielder Alex Iwobi scored three goals in 26 league games under the now-departed Arsene Wenger last season.

Published: 04th August 2018 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Iwobi

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Alex Iwobi has signed a new long-term deal at Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Arsenal did not specify the length of the deal for the 22-year-old Nigeria international, who came through the ranks with the Gunners, but reports said it would run until 2023.

Midfielder Iwobi scored three goals in 26 league games under the now-departed Arsene Wenger last season.

"It's always been my childhood dream to represent Arsenal," he told Arsenal Player. "To get an extended contract is an amazing feeling and I hope I'm doing the Arsenal family proud, as well as my family."

Iwobi, the nephew of Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha, played in three of his country's matches at the World Cup in Russia.

"I'm very pleased Alex has signed a new contract with us," said new boss Unai Emery.

"He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alex Iwobi Arsenal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta