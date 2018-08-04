Home Sport Football

American defender Antonee Robinson loaned to Wigan

The 20-year-old made 30 league appearances and 34 in all during a loan to second-tier Bolton last season.

Published: 04th August 2018 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

US defender Antonee Robinson (Photo | Twitter@Antonee_Jedi)

By Associated Press

American defender Antonee Robinson has signed a three-year contract with Everton and has been loaned to second-tier Wigan for the 2018-19 season.

The 20-year-old made 30 league appearances and 34 in all during a loan to second-tier Bolton last season. Everton announced his new deal Friday.

Robinson made his U.S. national team debut on May 28 against Bolivia. He spent part of his youth in White Plains, New York, and was eligible to play for both England and the U.S.

He joined Everton's youth academy when he was 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonee Robinson Football loan Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta