CD Leganes present Uruguay forward Michael Santos

Uruguay forward Michael Santos praised the environment at CD Leganes and the fans' support, vowing to reach top form.

Published: 04th August 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Michael Santos

Uruguay forward Michael Santos (Photo | CD Leganes Twitter)

By IANS

MADRID: Spanish top-division football club CD Leganes on Friday presented its newest acquisition, Uruguay forward Michael Santos, who signed a one-year loan contract, transferred by fellow Spanish side Malaga.

The 25-year-old joined Malaga in 2016 after five years at Uruguay's Atletico River Plate, where he made his debut as a professional player, reports Efe.

"It was the first team to show interest in me. They have had good signings. Leganes has a good team and very good people," Santos said during the press conference.

He praised the environment at the Spanish club and the fans' support, vowing to reach top form.

During the press conference, Txema Indias, Leganes' technical secretary, said Santos has a different playing style to Argentine forward Guido Carrillo, who was recently acquired on loan from English outfit Southampton F.C., which will give many new options to the team's offense.

