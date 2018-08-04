Home Sport Football

Chelsea open for one more signing, says manager Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea have made only one deal in the season so far in the form of Italian footballer Jorginho which cost them over 57 million Euros.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said that the club is looking to sign at least one player before the closure of the transfer window.

Without specifying the name of any particular player, the 59-year-old expressed that a midfielder with different characteristics would be good for the club.

"I had a word with the club about the market but only one or maybe two times, not more. I spoke about positions and characteristics but no names. So, I don't know. I think we need something, but maybe only a player," goal.com quoted Sarri, as saying.

"We have very good midfielders, but maybe a midfielder with different characteristics [would be a good fit]," he added.

Chelsea have made only one deal in the season so far in the form of Italian footballer Jorginho which cost them over 57 million Euros.

Reflecting on his future with the club, the recently-appointed coach expressed the desire to have a long partnership with the team. "I want to stay here for 10 years, then I have to win. Then it depends on the club, but I want to stay here for a long time," he said.

Chelsea are slated to take on Manchester City in the final of 2018 FA Community Shield on August 5. 

