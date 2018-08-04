Last-gasp goal gives Frank Lampard winning start with Derby County

Home Sport Football

Lampard enjoyed a winning start to his managerial career when Derby County sealed a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph at Reading.

Frank Lampard

Derby County gaffer Frank Lampard (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard enjoyed a winning start to his managerial career on Friday when Derby County sealed a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph at Reading with a last-minute goal.

Tom Lawrence headed in the winner in the fourth minute of injury time from a cross by Mason Bennett just as the game -- the opening fixture in the new Championship season -- seemed to be meandering towards a draw.

His header sparked wild celebrations in the away dug-out at the Madejski Stadium.

"We have to enjoy this moment. It's incredible character," Lampard, 40, told Sky Sports.

"We were poor in the first half. Second half we showed some character. Mason Bennett's come on and whipped in the most incredible cross from the right and Tom gets the header. An incredible moment.

"I'm sorry for Reading because they really didn't deserve to lose that game for sure, but we've made our own luck today."

Reading, who only avoided relegation on the final day of last season, had deservedly taken the lead in the 52nd minute when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed powerfully home a Mo Barrow cross.

Derby drew level on the hour when debutant Mason Mount, on loan from Chelsea, drilled in from long distance although Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone was at fault, allowing the ball to slip away from him.

