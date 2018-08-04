Samuel Eto'o leaves Turkey's Konyaspor after half a season

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Well-travelled former Cameroon international striker Samuel Eto'o is leaving Turkish top flight side Konyaspor after only half a season at the Anatolian team, the club said Friday.

Konyaspor said in a statement that Eto'o, 37, was leaving the club by mutual consent after talks over his future.

"We thank Samuel Eto'o for the contributions to our club and the services he has made for the club community," it said, praising Eto'o for the "maximum efforts" he made while in Konyaspor colours.

Images published by the club showed him bidding farewell to his teammates who will be hoping for a better season after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Super Lig in 2017/2018.

Eto'o only joined Konyaspor in January this year after leaving its Turkish rivals Antalyaspor, who he had signed up for in 2015 after a short spell in Italy with Sampdoria.

The player enjoyed five hugely successful seasons with Barcelona from 2004 to 2009, winning a pair of Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns before departing for Inter Milan.

Eto'o helped Jose Mourinho's team win the treble of Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia titles in his first season in Italy before moving to Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala.

He also had brief stints at Chelsea and Everton in the Premier League.