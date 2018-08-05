Home Sport Football

Liverpool thrash Napoli 5-0 as Alisson makes debut in pre-season friendly

Mohamed Salah, who hit 32 Premier League goals last term -- a record for a 38-game season, added a third for Jurgen Klopp's men just before the hour.

By AFP

DUBLIN: Brazil goalkeeper Alisson kept a clean sheet Saturday on his Liverpool debut in a 5-0 demolition of Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli in Dublin.

James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum both scored inside the opening 10 minutes at the Aviva Stadium in Liverpool's penultimate pre-season friendly.

Liverpool lost Milner to a clash of heads with Napoli defender Mario Rui early in the second half in an incident that left the former England international needing 15 stitches.

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno rounded out the scoring as Alisson, who joined from Roma in a deal worth up to £67 million ($88 million, 75 million euros) last month, was relatively untested.

Liverpool conclude their pre-season at home to Torino on Tuesday before launching their Premier League campaign on August 12 against West Ham.
 

