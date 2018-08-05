Home Sport Football

Pep Guardiola says fear of failure drives him on at Manchester City

The 47-year-old Catalan will start the new Premier League season aiming to become the first manager since Alex Ferguson in 2009 to retain the biggest prize in English club football.

Published: 05th August 2018 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pep_Guardiola

Manchester City gaffer Pep Guardiola | AP

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola has revealed that fear of failure has been the driving force behind his spectacular success at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City as he prepares for the new campaign.

The 47-year-old Catalan will start the new Premier League season aiming to become the first manager since Alex Ferguson in 2009 to retain the biggest prize in English club football.

The record books are on Guardiola's side, with the City manager having won three consecutive titles at each of his previous clubs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

But in an intriguing insight into what drives him on, Guardiola, whose team face FA Cup winners Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday, has explained how it is the fear of losing, rather than the joy of winning, that motivates him.

"I am ready, I am ready," said Guardiola of City's title defence. "From my point of view, the players don't have to be worried. I am ready to fight again.

"The fear to lose the games makes me starving and hungry again. I don't like the feeling to lose games. 

"It is not good for any manager around the world so all the managers try to avoid that feeling when you lose a game. 

"You feel guilty, you feel bad, your private life is not good, your relationship with the players is not good so that is why to avoid that, just with that simple fear to lose a game... it makes you hungry."

Guardiola has not always looked so at ease, and been so forthright and honest, before the English media -- a fact that makes the forthcoming fly-on-the-wall Amazon documentary chronicling City's spectacular title-winning season eagerly anticipated.

In one excerpt, already leaked on the internet, Guardiola is seen berating his players, telling them "sometimes you play better when you hate me".

It was a management technique that Guardiola was happy to expand upon as he spoke before City's match against Chelsea at Wembley.

"Sometimes you say some things in the heat of the dressing room," he said. "Sometimes when you are sat here cold, you can analyse it in a different way. 

"Some players need to be hugged and be close to them for their best performance. Sometimes when you don't speak to them is when they play better. Every person is completely different. 

"Others play better when they are angry with their manager or decisions or because you shout at them. The important thing is that they play better, not their relations with the manager."

Sterling issue
Guardiola certainly appears to have struck up strong working relationships with a number of key players, among them England forward Raheem Sterling, who found himself the centre of fevered debate over the summer for his displays at the World Cup.

Sterling has declined a new contract offer from City, meaning he enters the new campaign with only two years left on his existing deal. In addition, City have spent a club-record £60 million ($78 million) on Riyad Mahrez from Leicester, a player who could be a natural long-term replacement for Sterling.

Guardiola, however, insists the contract impasse will not influence his team selection.

"No, it won't," said Guardiola. "There is no doubt we want him. He knows that, his agent knows that. 

"We made it clear from the day I arrived we want him, but deals are deals, agents are agents and players are players. So at the end I don’t know what is going to happen but I assure you 100 percent that the manager, sporting director and all the players want him at the club."

Guardiola will also pay special attention to German winger Leroy Sane, controversially left out of his country's World Cup squad for Russia, over the coming weeks although the City boss does not expect him to suffer any ill effects from that disappointment.

"I think always a player's dream is to play the World Cup because it is the most fascinating tournament every four years, the most fascinating, beautiful and exciting tournament in the world," he said.

"It is disappointing but it was two months ago and life is like this. Life is not easy, so sometimes ups and downs, sometimes bad moments, it is how you react in those moments that will make you stronger. If he is able to overcome that situation, he will be a better player."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Manchester City Barcelona Premier League Bayern Munich

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta