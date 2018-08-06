Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut to be streamed live on Facebook

UK rights holders Eleven Sports announced it had reached an agreement with the social media giant that will see at least one live match from Serie A and La Liga leagues broadcast every week.

Published: 06th August 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Portuguese ace Ronaldo gives the thumb-up sign as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for Juventus is among a series of games from Serie A and Spain's La Liga to be broadcast for free on Facebook in the UK and Ireland this season.

UK rights holders Eleven Sports announced on Monday it had reached an agreement with the social media giant that will see at least one live match from both leagues broadcast every week on the network's own Facebook page.

The deal is just the latest step towards the online sector securing lucrative live football contracts after Amazon secured the rights to show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years in the UK, starting from the 2019/20 season in June.

Five-time World Player of the Year Ronaldo will make his Serie A debut at Chievo on August 18 with Atletico Madrid's La Liga opener at Valencia two days later and Barcelona's visit to Valladolid on August 25 also among the matches scheduled for free-to-air viewing.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to helping broadcasters reach new audiences, build their brands and deliver a great viewing experience for sports fans on Facebook," said Rhys Beer, Facebook's live sports programming lead for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Last week Eleven Sports, owned by Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, announced a monthly online subscription for all of its content will cost £5.99 a month or an annual fee of £59.99.

The first two days of golf's fourth major of the season, the PGA Championship, will also be broadcast for free via the Eleven Sports Facebook page.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus debut Live on Facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta