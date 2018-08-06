Home Sport Football

Defender Ben Gibson signing costs Burnley joint club record fee

The 25-year-old -- capped at all age levels by England up to Under-21 -- signed a four-year contract after he stayed loyal to Middlesbrough when they were relegated.

Published: 06th August 2018 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Central defender Ben Gibson signed for Premier League side Burnley for a joint club record fee of £15million ($19.5million, 16.8million euros) on Sunday from Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old -- capped at all age levels by England up to Under-21 -- signed a four-year contract after he stayed loyal to Middlesbrough when they were relegated after just one season in the Premier League a year ago.

However, Gibson -- nephew of Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson -- has been persuaded to move with the attraction of a potential Europa League group campaign if Burnley come through the qualifying rounds and 'Boro having failed to regain their Premier League status.

"Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough," read a statement from the club on their website.

"Gibson has agreed a four-year-deal at Turf Moor after Burnley paid a joint club record fee for the centre-back."

Gibson's transfer fee matches that paid by Burnley to another second tier outfit Leeds United for New Zealand international striker Chris Wood last year.

He is the club's first signing of the close season,  the transfer window closes next Thursday.

Former England first choice goalkeeper Joe Hart had been due to undergo a medical on Friday with a view to moving from Manchester City, where he has been out of favour since Pep Guardiola took over two years ago and has been sent on loan firstly to Italian side Torino and then last term to West Ham.

Burnley face Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in a Europa League qualifier on Thursday, before their Premier League opener against Southampton on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta