Home Sport Football

Egypt's goalie, oldest World Cup player, quits national team

El Hadary debuted for the Pharaohs in 1996 and says he's "very proud" after playing in 159 international matches.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El Hadary says he's retiring from the national team after making history and becoming the oldest soccer player to play in a World Cup match during the tournament in Russia.

The 45-year-old posted on Facebook late on Monday: "After 22 years, four months and 12 days, I saw it as the best moment to hang up my gloves."

El Hadary debuted for the Pharaohs in 1996 and says he's "very proud" after playing in 159 international matches.

ALSO WATCH: Essam El-Hadary: Not JUST the oldest player in the FIFA World Cup

He played in Egypt's final group game in Russia, saving a penalty in the Pharaohs' 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia.

El Hadary will remain goalie for Egypt's Ismaili team. He's a celebrity at home since Egypt won three straight African Cup titles with him as goalie between 2006 and 2010.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Essam El Hadary Egypt's goalkeeper Oldest World Cup player

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day