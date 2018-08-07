Home Sport Football

Nabil Fekir feels very good at Lyon amid transfer rumours

The 25-year-old playmaker, a member of France's World Cup winning squad, was on the verge of a move to Liverpool in June before negotiations broke down.  

Published: 07th August 2018

By AFP

LYON: Lyon captain Nabil Fekir insists he is happy at the club and looking forward to a successful season despite ongoing speculation over his future.

"As you can see, I'm in Lyon. I'm very happy here," Fekir said in an interview on the club's website as he returned to training on Monday.

"But there is a still a long way to go in the transfer window and everything happens very quickly in football."

Chelsea are reportedly also interested in Fekir as Maurizio Sarri attempts to bolster his side before the Premier League transfer deadline on Thursday. 

"You don't know what will happen in the future but I'm very comfortable at Lyon. I feel really good within the squad," said Fekir. 

"We have very good players and there's a good atmosphere. It's a bit like in the France team, there's a mix of older players and younger ones, with some more experienced players than others."

Lyon are back in the Champions League this season after missing out last term, and Fekir is targeting a much more successful campaign than their group stage exit in 2016-17.

"It was important to play in it. We're lucky to be able to play in this magnificent competition. I hope we will have a very good run and aim for as high as possible."

