Home Sport Football

Newcastle United sign Salomon Rondon on loan, Dwight Gayle heads to West Bromwich

Rondon scored 24 Premier League goals since joining the Baggies three years ago, but couldn't prevent West Brom's relegation to the Championship last season.

Published: 07th August 2018 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon. (File | AP)

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon. (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Newcastle United have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Venezuelan international Salomon Rondon on a season-long loan deal with Dwight Gayle heading in the opposite direction to West Bromwich Albion.

Rondon scored 24 Premier League goals since joining the Baggies three years ago, but couldn't prevent West Brom's relegation to the Championship last season.

"When we were looking for options up front, we knew how important experience would be. Salomon has been in the Premier League for a while and he knows how demanding it is," Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez said in a club statement.

Gayle shone in helping Newcastle gain promotion back to the Premier League in 2016/17, but scored just six times in 35 appearances in the top flight last season.

Benitez and the Newcastle fans' frustration at owner Mike Ashley's refusal to match the big spending of their Premier League competitors has continued for another transfer window as Ashley refused to meet West Brom's asking price for a permanent transfer.

However, Rondon is a fifth summer recruit after the arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Kenedy, Ki Sung-yueng, Fabian Schär and Yoshinori Muto.

"The clubs were talking for a long time and now I'm focused on the season to help my team mates to get the points to do well this season," said Rondon.

"It's one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and I knew about the interest of the gaffer, so I'm happy to be here."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Newcastle United Salomon Rondon Dwight Gayle West Bromwich

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield