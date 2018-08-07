Home Sport Football

Paris Saint-Germain welcome World Cup winners back to training

The 19-year-old will wear the number seven shirt this season, moving up from the 29 jersey he was given last term in his first campaign with the club.

Published: 07th August 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe . (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

France's World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday after an extended break.

The trio underwent routine medical tests on Monday with others who took part in Russia, where Mbappe was named the best young player after scoring four goals as France won the title for the second time.

The 19-year-old will wear the number seven shirt this season, moving up from the 29 jersey he was given last term in his first campaign with the club.

"The number gives an indication of your ambitions, the player that you want to be. It's a new beginning," Mbappe said in a video posted by the club on social media.

PSG, who beat Monaco 4-0 in the Champions Trophy in China at the weekend, kick off their quest for a sixth French title in seven years at home to Caen on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paris Saint-Germain World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day