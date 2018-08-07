Home Sport Football

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino gets green light to play for Burundi

He had previously turned down approaches from Burundi, the country of his birth, which he fled at the age of 10 with his mother and siblings to escape from the civil war.

Published: 07th August 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

saidoberahino

Saido Berahino (Photo | File/AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has been cleared to play for Burundi after FIFA approved his request to switch international allegiance, the country's football federation said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Berahino played for England from under-16 to under-21 level and was called up to the senior squad for a pair of Euro 2016 qualifiers without making an appearance.

He had previously turned down approaches from Burundi, the country of his birth, which he fled at the age of 10 with his mother and siblings to escape from the civil war.

Berahino and his family were granted political asylum in Britain in the wake of the ethnic conflict in their homeland. 

He could make his debut for Burundi in next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Gabon. 


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saido Berahino Stoke City Burundi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 