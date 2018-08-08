Fans to promote Barcelona-Mohun Bagan legends match in Camp Nou

By PTI

KOLKATA: Underprivileged football fans will get a chance to visit Barcelona's base Camp Nou to promote the upcoming 'legends exhibition match' between Barcelona and Mohun Bagan scheduled here on September 28, organisers said today.

"It would be a lifetime opportunity for the fans who will be chosen from Darjeeling, Jangal Mahal and other football loving areas of the country," organiser of the match Koushik Moulik said.

Barcelona are scheduled to play Girona in La Liga on September 23.

"We plan to make them watch the match and engage in promotional activities for the legends match scheduled at Saltlake Stadium, five days later," he said announcing former India international Mehtab Hossain as the ambassador.

Dutch legends Patrick Kluivert and Frank de Boer would be among a host of World Cuppers who are expected for the 'Clash of Legends'.