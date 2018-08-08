Home Sport Football

Fulham sign Calum Chambers from Arsenal on season-long loan

The 23-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal last month, joins Fulham just four days before their Premier League season-opener against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Published: 08th August 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Calum Chambers (Left) | AP File Photo

Arsenal's Calum Chambers (Left) | AP File Photo

By AFP

LONDON: Newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham have signed Arsenal defender Calum Chambers on a season-long loan, the west London club announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal last month, joins Fulham just four days before their Premier League season-opener against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

"I'm really excited. I watched a lot of Fulham last season, I really like the way they play football, there's a good manager, it's a great club, so I'm really excited for the season ahead," said Chambers.

Slavisa Jokanovic's men were promoted with a 1-0 playoff victory over Aston Villa in May, after a late-season charge just failed to secure a top-two finish in the Championship.

Chambers, who has won three caps for England and can play either at right-back, centre-back or in midfield, previously spent a spell on loan with Middlesbrough during the 2016-17 season.

"Everyone can see that Fulham's a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines," he added. "That's the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play."

Chambers had stated his ambition to fight for a first-team place at the Emirates Stadium under new Arsenal coach Unai Emery.

But with Laurent Koscielny, new signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and youngster Dinos Mavropanos all providing healthy competition, the former Southampton player has had to make the short trip to Fulham in search of regular playing time.

He is likely to resume his former England Under-21 partnership with Alfie Mawson in the heart of defence, after the 24-year-old signed from Swansea last week.

Serbia striker Aleksdandr Mitrovic, goalkeeper Fabri, German World Cup-winner Andre Schurrle and former Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri have all also joined Fulham in the close season
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Calum Chambers Fulham Arsenal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema