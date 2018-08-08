Home Sport Football

We have now learnt to make comebacks after defeats: India U-16 football coach

The Indian colts conceded just two goals from their four matches and maintained clean sheets in the other three.

Published: 08th August 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian U-16 football team. | Image Courtesy: @IndianFootball

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India U-16 football team coach Bibiano Fernandes highlighted his players' self belief and ability to stage a comeback, after rounding off their campaign in the WAFF Championship in Amman, Jordan with a 3-0 rout of Yemen.

The tournament also included a historic 1-0 win over Iraq, the country's first-ever against the the current U-16 Asian champions.

"We have now learnt how to come back and win games especially after a defeat. We have been continuously believing in ourselves," Fernandes said after India finished with nine points from four matches in the tournament.

"We had been conceding late goals in our previous matches in China, Thailand and Malaysia. The team was pushing hard for a winner in the dying stages but on this tour, we converted our chances leaving us in a much more comfortable position to defend and keep clean sheets," the coach added.

The Indian colts conceded just two goals from their four matches and maintained clean sheets in the other three.

However, Bibiano said, "There is always room for improvement and we still have a lot of work to do.

"The hard-fought victory against Iraq was extremely special. The 93rd minute winner is something that will stay with us. The biggest challenge now is to keep the team focussed and hungry for success."

The Indian colts made short work of Jordan 4-0 in their opening encounter and accounted for current U-16 Asian champions Iraq in what was any Indian national team's first-ever win over Iraq in any format, before beating Yemen 3-0 in the last match.

However, India lost to Asian powerhouses Japan 1-2 in their other match.

The colts now proceed to Malaysia for the AFC U-16 Championship from September 20.

The 16 qualified teams in the AFC U-16 Championship have been divided into four groups of four teams each with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

India have been clubbed with Iran, Vietnam and Indonesia in Group C.

The four semi-finalists get a direct ticket to the next edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India U-16 football team Bibiano Fernandes WAFF Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema