Chennaiyin FC looking at alternate home venue for AFC Cup

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fans in Chennai expecting to see some continental football this season might end up disappointed.

Reigning ISL champions Chennaiyin FC are considering playing their AFC Cup matches at Ahmedabad and are lining up Transstadia in the city as an ‘alternative venue’.

Though nothing has been decided as of yet, Chennaiyin are taking into account the possibility that they may not have the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium available when their AFC Cup games start in February 2019.

If they clear the initial hurdles, they will play games in March, April and May around which time the stadium will play host to the CFA League as well.

“Nothing is decided. But we are anticipating that we may not have the JN Stadium available to play our AFC Cup games in. So we have lined up Ahmedabad as an alternative venue,” sources close to the club said.