Arsenal manager Unai Emery expects tough Premier League debut against Manchester City

The 46-year-old Spaniard, who has brought in five fresh faces in the close season since replacing French legend Arsene Wenger, beleives City will have the upper hand.

LONDON: Arsenal manager Unai Emery is excited about his baptism of fire in the Premier League on Sunday even though he could have wished for an easier first opponent than champions Manchester City.

The 46-year-old Spaniard, who has brought in five fresh faces in the close season since replacing French legend Arsene Wenger, beleives City will have the upper hand as they have a consistent style due to manager Pep Guardiola being with them for two years and he is still bedding himself in at the Gunners.

"We are excited," he said. "We have a lot of ambition to start well on Sunday against the last winners of the Premier League.

"It's more easy to speak here than to do it on the pitch.

"City, I think, after two years of working with Guardiola they have more stability, more security and when you watch City's matches, they are playing with a very, very great confidence in themselves."

Emery, who has won plenty of silverware in his time, including three successive Europa Leagues when coach of Sevilla, says that he has been coaching the team this week to counter what he believes is Guardiola's system. 

"I think that Guardiola's coaching is clear in this team," said Emery.

"For that, we are working this week and preparing for this game and preparing for the opposition against City as a collective and as individual players."

