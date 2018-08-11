Home Sport Football

Australian Ashleigh Barty into semi-finals on Montreal debut

Barty has reached the semi-finals on her Montreal debut having made the last 16 when the event was held in Toronto last year.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

WTA world number 37 Ashleigh Barty | AFP

By AFP

MONTREAL: Australian 15th seed Ashleigh Barty reached the semi-finals of the Montreal WTA tournament on Friday, reeling off nine of the last 10 games to defeat giantkiller Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-1. 

Barty was the more composed player in difficult, windy conditions as Bertens, who had seen off ninth seed Karolina Pliskova and eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova in her previous two matches, was undone by 31 unforced errors in the 55-minute quarter-final.

Barty has reached the semi-finals on her Montreal debut having made the last 16 when the event was held in Toronto last year.

"It was really tricky conditions and we were both struggling a little," Barty said in her on-court interview. 

"I'm very happy to come through and get a little bit better during the match."

The world number 16 will face either top seed and Roland Garros champion Simona Halep or French sixth seed Caroline Garcia for a place in the final.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens was just as ruthless as Barty in her quarter-final as the third-seeded American made the semi-finals for the second straight year, seeing off Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-2.

"I've been playing well and it's a good start here to the US Open Series. I'm happy to be back in North America and playing on hard courts, and I'm hoping for some more good results," said Stephens.

Stephens will face either Elina Svitolina or Elise Mertens for a spot in the final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala