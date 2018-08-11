Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi to lead FC Barcelona for new season

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto would become the second, third and fourth captains of the Barca club respectively.

Published: 11th August 2018 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi (Photo | File/AP)

By ANI

MADRID: Spanish football giant FC Barcelona has named Argentine football star Lionel Messi as the new captain of the club for the new season.

Messi would be replacing Spanish football ace Andres Iniesta, who was Barcelona's captain since 2015 and has now joined the Japanese club, Vissel Kobe, ESPN reported.

The 31-year-old Argentine forward, who led Barcelona earlier in Iniesta's absence, would now take over as the full-time skipper of the La Liga champions.

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto would become the second, third and fourth captains of the Barca club respectively. Prior to this development, Messi was also the second captain of Barcelona, having held the role since 2015.

Interestingly, it is the first time that Pique has been given the role of the captain of the club, since his return to the Spanish side from Manchester United in 2008. Also, Roberto recently led an inexperience Barca squad during their pre-season tour to the United States, as per the ESPN report.

All the four captains appointed are graduates of La Masia, which is Barcelona's famed youth academy. Messi, who joined the club, over a decade back is Barcelona's top goal scorer.

Barcelona would be looking to defend their La Liga trophy when they lock horns with Alaves at home on August 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lionel Messi Barcelona La Liga Andres Iniesta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual