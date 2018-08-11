Home Sport Football

Luka Modric to stay with Real Madrid after securing pay rise

Modric, 33, who inspired Croatia to the World Cup final last month, only returned to training with the European champions this week amidst rumours that he was a target for Inter Milan.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Luka Modric looks set to extend his six-year stay with Real Madrid after securing a salary rise which will see him elevated to the same pay grade as skipper Sergio Ramos, Spanish media reported.

However, both Marca and As dailies insisted Friday that Modric will pen a new deal which will see him make at last 11 million euros a year in Spain.

"His salary will be the same as capitain Sergio Ramos (11 million euros last season) and just behind that of Gareth Bale," wrote Marca.

As added: "Luka Modric has made his decision. After talking to his family and entourage, he is staying at Real Madrid".

