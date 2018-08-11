Maurizio Sarri starts English Premier League life with Chelsea beating Huddersfield 3-0

By Associated Press

HUDDERSFIELD: Maurizio Sarri enjoyed a winning start to life as a manager in the English Premier League as Chelsea outclassed Huddersfield 3-0 on Saturday.

Former Napoli coach Sarri replaced Antonio Conte in a restless summer for the London club but any fears of an opening-day upset disappeared with goals from France international N'Golo Kante, summer signing Jorginho and Pedro.

World Cup winner Kante's untidy 34th-minute volley and Jorginho's audacious penalty on the stroke of halftime put Chelsea in control before Pedro wrapped up the points in the closing stages.