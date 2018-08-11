Maurizio Sarri starts English Premier League life with Chelsea beating Huddersfield 3-0

Home Sport Football

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri got off to a winning Premier League start as new signing Jorginho slotted home coolly from the penalty spot in a 3-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg, centre, battles with Chelsea's Jorginho, left, and Ross Barkley during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HUDDERSFIELD: Maurizio Sarri enjoyed a winning start to life as a manager in the English Premier League as Chelsea outclassed Huddersfield 3-0 on Saturday.

Former Napoli coach Sarri replaced Antonio Conte in a restless summer for the London club but any fears of an opening-day upset disappeared with goals from France international N'Golo Kante, summer signing Jorginho and Pedro.

World Cup winner Kante's untidy 34th-minute volley and Jorginho's audacious penalty on the stroke of halftime put Chelsea in control before Pedro wrapped up the points in the closing stages.

