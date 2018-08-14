Home Sport Football

Spanish international player and Manchester City midfielder David Silva retires from Spain duty

David Silva helped his country be crowned world champions in South Africa in 2010 and won two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

David Silva

Manchester City attacking midfielder David Silva (File | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Manchester City midfielder David Silva on Monday called time on his distinguished 12-year international career with Spain.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola's love helped me get through crisis, says Manchester City star David Silva

Selected for the first time in November 2006, the 32-year-old helped his country be crowned world champions in South Africa in 2010 and won two European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012.

"I leave proud and happy, bringing an end to a time full of emotions and memories, like of the figure of Luis Aragones, a maestro who will never be forgotten" he said in a message on social media.

"I lived and dreamed with a team that will forever be remembered.

"I've spent days and weeks considering this. The national team gave me everything and helped me grow as a player and a person."

Silva's announcement follows on from the international retirement of centre-back Gerard Pique last week.

Pique's former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta ended his time with Spain after this summer's disappointing World Cup finals campaign in Russia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
David Silva Spain Manchester City European Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener