Young German defender Thilo Kehrer signs five-year deal to seal move to Paris Saint-Germain

By AFP

PARIS: Young German defender Thilo Kehrer completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, signing a five-year contract, the French champions announced.

The German club announced on Sunday that they had agreed to sell the 21-year-old to PSG for 37 million euros ($42.3 million).

Kehrer was part of the Germany team which won the under-21 European championships last month and played 27 Bundesliga matches last year for Schalke.

He becomes PSG's second signing of the summer after veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.