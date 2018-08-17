Home Sport Football

Arsenal suffer Maitland-Niles blow

It is a blow both to the player and the club as big things had been expected of him at first team level this season in manager Unai Emery's first campaign in charge.  

Published: 17th August 2018 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, right, defends the ball from Ostersunds' Hosam Aiesh, left, and Ostersunds' Curtis Edwards. (AP)

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, right, defends the ball from Ostersunds' Hosam Aiesh, left, and Ostersunds' Curtis Edwards. (AP)

LONDON: Arsenal's highly-regarded midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be out for as long as two months after suffering a "small fracture" to his left leg, the club said Thursday.

The 20-year-old -- a member of the England side that won the U20 World Cup last year -- suffered the injury in a challenge with Kuyle Walker during Arsenal's opening Premier League clash against champions Manchester City, a 2-0 defeat last Sunday.

It is a blow both to the player and the club as big things had been expected of him at first team level this season in manager Unai Emery's first campaign in charge.  

"Ainsley has sustained a small fracture to his left fibula and will be out for six to eight weeks," Arsenal said on the club's official website.

Better news for Emery if that he could be in a position to consider selecting left-back Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck for the daunting trip to London rivals Chelsea on Saturday as both are back in full training.

The longer-term injured defensive duo of Bosnian international Sead Kolasinac and club captain French veteran Laurent Koscielny are improving too.

The former is likely to return to training from his knee problem in October, while Koscielny is continuing his recovery from Achilles surgery which cost him his place in the World Cup finals squad and ultimately a winners medal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Arsenal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career