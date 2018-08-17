Home Sport Football

Ghana reaches deal with FIFA to avert dissolution of its football federation

FIFA countered that it would work with Ghana to tackle corruption but would not allow the GFA's hasty liquidation.

Published: 17th August 2018 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAUSANNE: Ghana today backed away from controversial plans to dissolve its graft-ridden football federation, as it reached a deal with FIFA to clean up football administration in the country.

Also Read | FIFA threatens to suspend Nigeria, Ghana

Ghana's attorney general had taken steps towards dissolving the embattled Ghana Football Association (GFA) after an explosive documentary in June showed officials allegedly soliciting bribes worth millions of dollars.

FIFA countered that it would work with Ghana to tackle corruption but would not allow the GFA's hasty liquidation.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino met a senior delegation from Accra on Thursday with both sides agreeing to "establish a normalisation committee to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association," a FIFA statement said.

The committee will be staffed by people with "integrity and competence," it added.

"Satisfied with the above measures, the Government of Ghana shall take steps to discontinue the process for the winding up of the Ghana Football Association," FIFA further said.

Ghana's attorney general Gloria Akuffo had said it June that "urgent measures" were needed to protect the public against the GFA, which she described as "an instrument for self-aggrandisement by people who run it to make themselves rich.

" Football is massively popular in the West African nation. The graft revelations within the GFA sent shockwaves through the country just before the start of the World Cup in Russia.

Ghana had failed for the tournament. But the Black Stars captured fans across Africa during a thrilling run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghana FIFA Ghana Football Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career