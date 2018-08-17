Home Sport Football

Tough start makes Arsenal's Unai Emery evolution a slow burner

The task facing Emery to turn Arsenal merely back into contention for the top four, after missing out on the Champions League for the past two seasons.

Published: 17th August 2018 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Unai Emery

Arsenal gaffer Unai Emery (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Unai Emery couldn't have asked for a tougher start to life as Arsenal manager as hot on the heels of defeat to Manchester City in his Premier League bow, the Gunners travel to Chelsea on Saturday.

The task facing Emery to turn Arsenal merely back into contention for the top four, after missing out on the Champions League for the past two seasons, let alone title challengers was laid bare as City cruised to a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Reversing seasons of decline towards the end of Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign was never going to be a quick fix, particularly with Arsenal's spending over the summer not near the top of the Premier League arms race.

Emery's decision to not start GBP 20 million new recruit Bernd Leno in goal was therefore even more of a surprise as Petr Cech kept his place.

Veteran Cech, 36, struggled with Emery's demands to play out from the back against City and almost scored a comical own goal by passing the ball inches past his own post.

Cech subsequently became embroiled in a Twitter spat with Leno's former club Bayer Leverkusen and Emery's tactics were branded as "stupid" by former England manager Sam Allardyce.

However, Emery insists he will keep faith with Cech on his return to Stamford Bridge, where he enjoyed 11 years as a Chelsea player and vowed to stand by his principles.

"You shouldn't change your mentality if you lose the first game. I want consistency," said Emery on Thursday.

"Against Manchester City, the team kept their ideas, kept their spirit in the game for the full 90 minutes, even when we were losing, and didn't let (their heads) go down."

"That was a good thing, despite us losing 2-0. I want us to continue with this work and to be competitive for 90 minutes, but with a better performance than on Sunday."

- Building from the back -

Despite the early gloom, there remains plenty of hope for the new era at the Emirates.

An attacking quartet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil will pose a serious threat when afforded more of the ball than against City.

And Emery has already begun to address systemic problems Wenger was long accused of overlooking.

On top of Leno, Arsenal's summer signings have all be brought in with an eye to strengthening a porous defence.

Defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner may be in their thirties but provide an experience and a cynical edge Arsenal have lacked for so long.

Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi and the tough tackling Lucas Torreira bring a youthful energy to the midfield that should provide a more solid base behind the creative talents of Ozil and Mkhitaryan.

Arsenal's wretched away form in the Premier League last season is what cost them a place in the top four and finally Wenger his job.

The Gunners won just four of their 19 away trips and failed to even muster a single point on the road between December and the final day of the season.

A record Emery is keen to improve on quickly.

"Saturday is a very good option to show our personality, our capacity against a big team like Chelsea, and away from home," he added.

"(We) have an opportunity to change last year's difficulties when the team played away. On Saturday we need to be a more competitive team on the pitch to change these away performances." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arsenal vs Chelsea English Premier League Unai Emery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career