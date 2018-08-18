Home Sport Football

Indian girls crowned SAFF U-15 champions

The Indian U-15 team scored 16 goals in four matches, including the final and semi-final, and conceded just one all throughout the championship.

Published: 18th August 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

India won the SAFF U-15 final by defeating Bangladesh at the Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu. (Photo | Twitter/@IndianFootball)

By PTI

THIMPHU: Indian girls today clinched the SAFF U-15 title after defeating defending champions Bangladesh by a solitary goal in the final played at the Changlimithang Stadium here.

In the previous edition last year, India had finished runners-up. Sunita Munda's strike in the 67th minute made all the difference between the two teams.

Also Read | SAFF Under-15 Football Championship: India secure semis berth with 1-0 win over Bhutan

It was a hard-fought victory with both teams having hit the woodwork once.

The Indian girls started in an attacking fashion and as early as the 2nd minute, Avika Singh's free-kick rattled the bar and off the rebound, Shilky Devi's header went inches wide.

Three minutes later, Sunita Munda burst into the rival box with a solo run but with only the opposition goalkeeper to beat, she fumbled.

The Indian girls dominated possession and created chances almost at will. Kritina Devi's speed down the flanks proved to be a constant threat for the opposition defence.

The opposition custodian saved her shot in the 27th minute as India pressed for goals.

However, much against the run of play, the Indian defence fumbled in the 43rd minute when defender Ritu failed to clear her ball, allowing Bangladesh a clear shot at goal.

But striker Anuching Mogini failed to find the net from close range as both teams headed to the interval locked goalless.

In the second half, the Indian girls continued to dominate possession and were finally rewarded in the 67th minute.

Avika Singh found Sunita Munda in the box but the rival defence managed to clear it for a corner. Form the resultant corner, Sunita found the back of the net as she connected from Lynda Kom's cross.

Bangladesh went all out in attacking but the Indian defence stood firm.

The Indian U-15 team scored 16 goals in four matches, including the final and semi-final, and conceded just one all throughout the championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SAFF U-15 India Thimphu Bhutan Bangladesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre