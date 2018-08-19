Home Sport Football

East Bengal rope in Nigerian striker Mohammad Gambo

Gambo, who moved from Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) club Kano Pillars, is one of the highest goal scorers for the outfit.

Published: 19th August 2018

By IANS

KOLKATA: City football giants East Bengal on Sunday announced the signing of Nigerian striker Mohammed Gambo for the 2018-19 season.

Gambo has won three NPFL titles with the Kano Pillars in his decade-long association with the club and has also represented them in the CAF Champions League.

The 30-year-old made his international debut in 2012 and has been capped seven times for Nigeria. He was a part of the Nigerian team in the match against Spain at the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

"It is a great pleasure to be associated with the legendary club and I am excited to keep living my passion for football and keep performing well as we strike more goals together," Gambo said in a statement.

