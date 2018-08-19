Home Sport Football

I want to play: Super-sub Eden Hazard makes his point to Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Hazard has started on the bench for Chelsea's opening two games of the Premier League season after the Belgium playmaker only returned to training earlier this month following the World Cup.

Published: 19th August 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, right, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Eden Hazard came off the bench to inspire Chelsea's dramatic 3-2 win over Arsenal on Saturday, then told Blues boss Maurizio Sarri he is desperate to return to the starting line-up.

Hazard has started on the bench for Chelsea's opening two games of the Premier League season after the Belgium playmaker only returned to training earlier this month following the World Cup.

But Hazard is pining for a place in the team from the start and he believes his impact as a substitute against Huddersfield and now Arsenal underlines his case.

He set up a goal in last weekend's 3-0 win at Huddersfield and helped Sarri extend his 100 percent start as Chelsea manager with the run and cross that teed up Marcos Alonso's 81st-minute winner against London rivals Arsenal.

"It is better to be on the pitch than watching on the bench, but the boys when they are playing they did well so I am just happy for the win," Hazard told BT Sport.

Linked with Real Madrid throughout the close-season, Hazard has been told he is not for sale.

Asked about Sarri's impact in his first weeks at Stamford Bridge, Hazard said he admires the Italian's commitment and attacking style and hopes to feature even more prominently soon.

"He is the kind of manager who wants the ball, to control the ball. I can't say a wrong thing about that," he said.

"I want to play and have the ball at my feet. We have players who can do something magic. 

"He is a great manager, like we had before."

Sarri was delighted by Hazard's performance, and that of fellow substitute Mateo Kovacic, but claimed it was better to keep the Belgian as an impact sub while he is returning to peak fitness.

"In this moment they are not able to play the full 90 minutes. Also, I think to play 25-30 minutes when the intensity of the game is going down, is better," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eden Hazard Chelsea Arsenal Maurizio Sarri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony