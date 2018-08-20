Home Sport Football

Coach Zlatko Dalic makes eight changes in Croatia squad

The eight new faces in the team are Karlo Letica, Borna Barisic, Antonio Milic, Matej Mitrovic, Ivan Santini, Marko Livaja, Marko Rog and Mario Pasalic.

Published: 20th August 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Luka Modric and Zlatko Dalic

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic with his captain Luka Modric (File | AP)

By IANS

ZAGREB: Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic on Monday made eight changes in his latest squad for the upcoming football matches in September.

Following their run to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, several of Croatia's more experienced stars have retired from international football, giving younger players a chance to take their places, reports Xinhua news agency.

Notable absentees include Mario Mandzukic, Vedran Corluka and Danijel Subasic. There is also no recall for Nikola Kalinic, after the Atletico Madrid striker was removed from the side during the World Cup after refusing to come on as a substitute against Nigeria.

Striker Andrej Kramaric is not in the side because of injury, while defender Ivan Strinic has put his football career on hold after a heart problem was discovered.

Despite the absence of several established names, the new Croatian squad will once again be led by talismanic captain Luka Modric. The presence of the Real Madrid midfielder and 2018 World Cup Golden Ball winner in the team is a significant boost for Croatia, with speculation that he might also have withdrawn from international football after the World Cup.

The eight new faces in the team are Karlo Letica, Borna Barisic, Antonio Milic, Matej Mitrovic, Ivan Santini, Marko Livaja, Marko Rog and Mario Pasalic.

Croatia will play a friendly match against Portugal in Faro on September 6, before meeting Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener in Elche on September 11.

"Two great challenges are ahead of us," commented Dalic. "Matches against great opponents and we certainly want to continue to represent Croatia the way we did in Russia -- courageously, engagingly and with quality."

The Croatia squad:

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Gent/BEL), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo/CRO) Karlo Letica (Brugge/BEL).

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas/TUR), Dejan Lovren (Liverpool/ENG), Sime Vrsaljko (Inter/ITA), Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kyiv/UKR), Tin Jedvaj (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Matej Mitrovic (Brugge/BEL), Borna Barisic (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Antonio Milic (Anderlecht/BEL).

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid/ESP), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona/ESP), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea/ENG), Milan Badelj (Lazio/ITA), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter/ITA), Marko Rog (Napoli/ITA), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta/ITA), Filip Bradaric (Cagliari Calcio/ITA)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Inter/ITA), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim/GER), Ante Rebic (Eintracht/GER), Marko Pjaca (Fiorentina/ITA), Ivan Santini (Anderlecht/BEL), Marko Livaja (AEK/GRE).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zlatko Dalic Croatia football team Croatia football coach FIFA world cup 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony