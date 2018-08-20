Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives as Serie A returns in EA Sports' ​FIFA 19 video game 

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the cover star in the FIFA 18 edition with his former club.

Published: 20th August 2018 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Chievo Verona and Juventus, at the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy. (Photo | AP)

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo rwas the cover star in the FIFA 18 edition with his former club (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Italy has boosted the international popularity of Serie A which will return in the FIFA 19 video game to be launched next month, the Lega Serie A confirmed today.

Lega Serie A chairman Gaetano Micciche said they had agreed a partnership with EA Sports that will see the league feature in the new edition of the world's most famous football simulator.

"We are very happy to come back in a famous and popular game like FIFA 19," Micciche said in a statement."

The agreement signed with an internationally renowned partner such as EA Sports testifies to the worldwide recognition that our championship has.

Rival video game company Konami had held the rights for the last few seasons and while EA Sports included Italian clubs and players in its FIFA games it had to refer to Serie A as "Calcio A" and could not use Serie A logos.

Maurizio Finocchiaro, Electronic Arts Italy General Manager, underlined "the high potential of the next season for Italian football".

Ronaldo, 33, made his Serie A debut for Juventus in a 3-2 win at Chievo at the weekend after a 100 million euro move from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the cover star in the FIFA 18 edition with his former club.

The Italian league has also seen the return of former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to Italy as coach of Serie A runners-up Napoli.

The new edition, which will be available from September 28, also allow fans to compete in the new UEFA Champions League tournament mode, which includes all stages of the competition.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A FIFA 19 video game  FIFA 19 Juventus EA Sports Konami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony