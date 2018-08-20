Home Sport Football

Italy FA chief slams Lazio fans call to ban women as bad joke

A leaflet being attributed to Lazio ultras was circulated before the team's opening Serie A game -- a 2-1 loss to Napoli -- calling for women to be banned from the "sacred place" of the front rows.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik fires a shot during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Napoli at the Rome Olympic stadium Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. | AP

By AFP

MILAN: Italy's football federation chief on Monday slammed as a "bad joke" the call by die-hard Lazio ultra fans to ban women to the back rows of the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

A leaflet being attributed to Lazio ultras was circulated before the team's opening Serie A game -- a 2-1 loss to Napoli -- calling for women to be banned from the "sacred place" of the front rows in the Italian capital.

"It was the bad joke of the summer," FIGC commissioner Roberto Fabbricini told Radio Anch'io Sport on Monday.

"When we talk about a stadium that must go back to being a meeting point for families, ghettoising a group of people seems very stupid to me."

Italian media reported that those who distributed the leaflets had been identified by police using video footage who have passed their findings on to prosecutors.

The leaflets were circulated on the north stand which Lazio fans occupy.

"The Curva Nord for us represents a sacred place. An environment with an unwritten code to be respected," read the flyer signed "Direttivo Diabolik Pluto".

"The first rows, as always, we experience them as if they were a trenched line. We do not admit women, wives or girlfriends, so, if this is the case, we invite you to position yourself from row 10 onwards. 

"Those who choose the stadium as an alternative to the carefree and romantic day at Villa Borghese (one of the main parks in Rome), go to other areas."

Lazio's ultras fans have often courted controversy and the club were fined 50,000 euros last year after supporters displayed stickers showing Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt along with anti-Semitic messages.

Bitter city rivals Lazio and Roma share the Olympic Stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares throwback pictures with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sweet shop in Surat sells sweets for Rs 9000 per kg
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony