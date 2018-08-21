Home Sport Football

FC Pune City signs England's Matthew Mills

Mills went to Leicester City followed by a move to Bolton Wanderers, making 87 appearances before moving to Nottingham Forest.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Matthew Mills

Matthew Mills of FC Pune City (Photo | Twitter/@FCPuneCity)

By PTI

PUNE: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City has signed English centre-back Matthew Mills to strengthen their defence for the 2018-19 season.

The club announced today his inclusion in the team through a media release.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said,"Matthew comes with a lot of experience, having played so many seasons in England. That's a big boost for our existing team, especially for young players in the team."

Mills started his career with Swindon Town before joining Southampton in 2003. He then went on to play for Coventry City and Bournemouth.

In 2006, he signed a contract with Manchester City and made his debut against Chelsea in March 2006.

In 2008, Mills joined Doncaster Rover, making 41 appearances in his first full season of 2008-09 and later moved to Reading Football Club, leading the team in the 2011 Championship play-off.

Mills then went to Leicester City followed by a move to Bolton Wanderers, making 87 appearances before moving to Nottingham Forest.

He also represented England U-19 and helped the team qualify for the European U-19 Championship in March 2005.

FC Pune City head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said, "Matthew is a player of great calibre and with his experience adds a lot of value to our defence line."

"He will bring a lot of leadership in our backline and gives options to the team since it's going to be a long season this time around." Mills said, "The club's ambition to reach new heights maintaining a healthy balance between young and experienced players is a refreshing and exciting prospect." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FC Pune City Matthew Mills ISL signings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games