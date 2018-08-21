Home Sport Football

Manchester City loses Claudio Bravo to Achilles injury 

Claudio Bravo played all sixties as City won the League Cup last season and his absence leaves City short on back-up for Ederson.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Manchester City could be without reserve goalkeeper Claudio Bravo for the rest of the season after the Chilean ruptured an Achilles tendon, the Premier League champions confirmed today.

"Bravo has sustained an Achilles tendon injury in today's training session," City said in a statement.

"He will fly out to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday where the extent of the injury will be examined.

" Bravo won two La Liga titles with Barcelona before moving to City in 2016, but an error-strewn first season provoked City to sign Brazilian Ederson from Benfica last year to take over as first-choice 'keeper.

"No matter what happens, or how bad it looks today, life will go on, and tomorrow will certainly be better," Bravo tweeted.

However, Bravo played all sixties as City won the League Cup last season and his absence leaves City short on back-up for Ederson.

Daniel Grimshaw, 20, is the only other keeper in the first-team squad but he has not yet made a senior appearance.

Former City and England number one Joe Hart recently joined Burnley on a permanent deal after spending the past two seasons out on loan while England Under-21s goalkeeper Angus Gunn was sold to Southampton earlier this summer.

The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs has already passed, meaning City can't go into the transfer market for a replacement until January.

