Indian football team  to play friendly match against Sydney FC 

India are also scheduled to play APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC and Rydalmere Lions FC on August 25 and 31 respectively.

India football players (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian football team will face a tough test when it takes on defending A-League Premier Champions Sydney FC in a friendly match on August 28 as part of its exposure tour of Australia.

"Sydney FC are the current A-League Premiers Champion and the best-performing club over the last 3 years. It will be a huge test for us and we are ready for that," India head coach Stephen Constantine said.

The Sydney-based outfit finished their A-League campaign with a handsome 14-point lead over Newcastle Jets, who were second in the points table in the 2017-18 A-League season.

Reflecting on the other two opponents, Constantine said: "We are scheduled to play against APIA Leichhardt tomorrow and they have been on a decent run recently. They beat Melbourne Victory in a cup match earlier this week and we're getting ready for a taxing game.

"Our last game is against another NPL team Rydalmere Lions FC who have also made the right noises last season. Both of the teams would feature a mix of U-20 and Senior Team boys."

While APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC are the reigning National Premier Leagues NSW premiers champion, Rydalmere Lions FC have been promoted to NSW NPL2 after finishing at the top of NSW NPL 3 last season.

Constantine's boys have had a 20-day long camp in New Delhi before flying to Australia on August 17 to bolster their preparation for the forthcoming SAFF Suzuki Cup. India are slated to kick-off their campaign in the 12th SAFF Championship against Sri Lanka in Dhaka on September 5.

The team is slated to leave for Dhaka on September 2. India's fixtures for Friendly matches in Sydney are as follows:
August 25: India v APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC (IST 8 PM).
August 28: India v Sydney FC (IST 3.30 PM).
August 31: India v Rydalmere Lions FC (9.30 PM)

 

