ISL champions Chennaiyin FC to play friendly against MIFA on September 4 

MIFA currently competes in the Malaysian Premier League, the second tier of Malaysian football, and finished third in the 2018 season.

Published: 24th August 2018 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin FC players during a training session (File | EPS/D Samapathkumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC will play a pre-season friendly against Malaysian Indian Football Association at Kuala Lumpur on September 4.

Plans to hold the match were announced at a press meet in Kuala Lumpur by members of the two teams, said a release here.

"We are excited to play a pre-season friendly against a team that is doing great things for the Malaysian-Indian populace here.

We are looking forward to a very tough and exciting contest on September 4," Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory said.

CFC and MIFA are also in talks for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will make friendlies between both sides an annual affair, with a friendly match also likely to be played in Chennai in 2019.

 

