Home Sport Football

Everton defender Michael Keane out for up to four weeks with skull fracture

Michael Keane was injured in a clash of heads with teammate Idrissa Gueye as both players jumped to clear the ball late in the game.

Published: 26th August 2018 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Keane

Everton defender Michael Keane | AP

By Reuters

Everton defender Michael Keane will be out for up to four weeks after suffering a hairline fracture of the skull in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Centre back Keane was injured in a clash of heads with teammate Idrissa Gueye as both players jumped to clear the ball late in the game. The 25-year-old was given oxygen on the pitch before he was taken to hospital.

“I’m okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won’t be able to have any head contact for three to four weeks,” England international Keane told the club’s website.

Everton said Keane did not suffer any other complications.

“I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that. I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care.”

Keane had earlier scored Everton’s second goal of the match after Theo Walcott’s opener. Bournemouth, however, fought back with second-half goals from Josh King and Nathan Ake to earn a point at the Vitality Stadium.

“I was so happy to get my first Premier League goal for Everton,” Keane said. “I’m just gutted we didn’t take the three points, but we keep our unbeaten start going.”

Everton have two draws and a win from their three matches and host Huddersfield Town next weekend.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Everton Michael Keane Premier League Everton vs Bournemouth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5