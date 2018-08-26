Home Sport Football

Late Harry ​Maguire strike gives Leicester City 2-1 win over Southampton

Southampton had failed to score at home in four of their last six games, but after a goalless first half, full back Ryan Bertrand broke the deadlock with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box.

Published: 26th August 2018 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Harry Maguire

Leicester City's Harry Maguire, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal of the game against Southampton | AP

By UNI

Defender Harry Maguire's stoppage-time goal gave Leicester City a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League victory over 10-man Southampton on Saturday.

The lead proved short-lived as Leicester winger Demarai Gray punished slack Southampton defending to rifle home the equaliser and the sending-off of Saints midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg in the 77th minute proved pivotal.

Hojbjerg's foolish dive and subsequent dismissal for his second yellow card handed the initiative to the visitors and Maguire sent a low shot into the bottom corner for the winning goal in stoppage time.

 

