Bayern Munich draw minnows Roedinghausen in German Cup

Having scrapped past amateur village team Drochtersen/Assel 1-0 in the first round last weekend thanks to Robert Lewandowski's late goal, Bayern face another tricky away tie to Roedinghausen.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bayern's Thomas Mueller, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Munich, Germany, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. | AP

By AFP

BERLIN: Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will face fourth-tier minnows SV Roedinghausen away in the second round of the German Cup after Sunday's draw.

The second-round matches will take place between October 30-31 with several Bundesliga teams pitted against each other.

RB Leipzig will host Hoffenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach are home to Bayer Leverkusen in two plum ties.

Schalke 04 must travel to Cologne, while fourth-tier side Ulm, who knocked out holders Eintracht Frankfurt in the first round, have been rewarded with a home tie against top-tier side Fortuna Duesseldorf.

German Cup second round fixtures

RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim, Augsburg v Mainz, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen, Hanover 96 v VfL Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin, Cologne v Schalke, Darmstadt v Hertha Berlin, Holstein Kiel v Freiburg, Hansa Rostock v Nuremberg, SV Roedinghausen v Bayern Munich, Ulm v Fortuna Duesseldorf, Flensburg v Werder Bremen, Heidenheim v Sandhausen, Arminia Bielefeld v Duisburg, Wehen Wiesbaden v Hamburg, Chemie Leipzig v Paderborn.

All ties to be played on October 30 or 31.

