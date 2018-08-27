Home Sport Football

Bournemouth cannot afford to keep chasing games: Manager Eddie Howe

Bournemouth's next Premier League match sees them face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Published: 27th August 2018 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe (File | AP)

By Reuters

Bournemouth have been able to fight back from going behind in their last two games but will struggle to do the same when they take on the top teams in the Premier League, manager Eddie Howe has said.

After rallying from a goal down to beat West Ham United 2-1 last week, Bournemouth came from two down on Saturday to draw 2-2 with Everton.

"Certainly, we don't want to put ourselves in that situation continually because we know against the better teams it's harder to come back," Howe told British media.

"When we are at our best, we are very much on the front foot and very aggressive. It's not like we are sitting back, waiting to concede and then we'll attack."

Bournemouth's next Premier League match sees them face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

 

