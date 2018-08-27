Home Sport Football

Manager Javi Garcia proud of Watford's 'special, amazing' Premier League start

Watford, Chelsea and Liverpool are the only three teams to have 100 per cent records after three Premier League games this season.

Published: 27th August 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Watford

Watford players celebrate a goal against Burnley | AP

By Reuters

Watford fans are on cloud nine after seeing their side chalk up three straight wins to start the season but manager Javi Gracia says they must not get carried away with their early season Premier League form.

Watford, Chelsea and Liverpool are the only three teams to have 100 pecent records after three games.

READ | Watford sink Crystal Palace to extend perfect start in Premier League

"I am very proud to be Watford coach. It's very difficult to get results in the Premier League and to win three in a row is something special, something amazing," Gracia told the club's website watfordfc.com.

"There are many steps to go, but this is important for good atmosphere in the team.Everybody is happy."

Watford, who have recorded wins over Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace so far, host Tottenham Hotspur in the league next Sunday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Watford Premier League Javi Gracia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6